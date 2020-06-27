YORK -- The York News Times – the smallest daily newspaper in Nebraska – had a strong showing in the 2019 Nebraska Press Association (NPA) Better Newspaper Contest.
This year’s contest was judged by Illinois Press Association.
First place winners from the York News Times were: Courtney Kinnison for her Sun Theatre advertisement (small advertisement category); Eric Eckert for his marching band photo (news photo); Melanie Wilkinson, breaking news, for ‘Barn destroyed by fire;’ Eckert and Kinnison for the York News Times Health Challenge (reader interaction/contest); Steve Marik’s sports video took first place.
Kinnison also received second place in an additional small advertisement, as well as advertising campaign. Cheri Knoell won second place for her classified section. Wilkinson and Kerri Pankratz received second place in computer graphics. Eckert won third place for his breaking news photo. Eckert and Marik were awarded second place sports video.
The York News Times received third place in the daily newspaper category for its front page entry.
The annual NPA Better Newspaper Contest pits weekly newspapers against each other based on circulation numbers, while dailies have their own competition category (not based on circulation).
York News Times Publisher Carrie Colburn said: “I am so proud of the York News-Times team and their success in the Better Newspaper contest. We are the smallest daily competing against other wonderful dailies throughout the state so showing up, placing and then winning in several categories is very rewarding. As we like to say, ‘we are small but mighty!’”
The Nebraska Press Association’s mission statement is “to protect freedom of the press and to promote the overall business interests and professional development of its members.”
