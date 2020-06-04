YORK – This week, the recipients of awards from the 2019 Nebraska Press Women Professional Communications Contest were announced.
York News-Times staff members Melanie Wilkinson and Jessica Votipka were among those recipients.
The first-place awards advanced to the national contest sponsored by the National Federation of Press Women. National winners will be announced later during an online ceremony.
The following awards were given to the local writers:
• Wilkinson: First place for news story; second place for editorial/opinion; honorable mention for single photo, news or feature.
• Votipka: First place for specialty article/agriculture; second place for headline writing; honorable mention for specialty article/environmental, specialty article/religion, and photographer/writer.
