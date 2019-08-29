GRAND ISLAND -- York 4-H members were among 147 4-H members who participated in the Nebraska State Fair 4-H Fashion Show at Grand Island on Sunday, August 25. 4-H members modeled for a panel of judges and for a crowd estimated at 1000 during the Nebraska State Fair.
Bailey Hall, daughter of Jason & Dana, McCool Jct, received a purple ribbon in the State Fair 4-H Fashion Show. Bailey constructed a pair of wash pants from feed sacks. Bailey has been a York County 4-H member for 5 years and is a member of the McClover Junction 4-H Club.
Olivia Linhart, daughter of Russ & Xann, York, received a blue ribbon in the State Fair 4-H Fashion Show. Olivia constructed a two piece outfit. Olivia has been a York County 4-H member for 5 years and is a member of the York Street 4-H Club.
Grace Regier, daughter of Randy & Leslie, York, received a blue ribbon in the State Fair 4-H Fashion Show showcasing her consumer skills with a purchased garment. Grace has been a York County 4-H member for 5 years and is an independent member.