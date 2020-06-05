YORK – Local kids are surely going to love hearing these words – the York Family Aquatic Center will be opened for the summer.
Cheree Folts, director of parks and recreation, told the mayor and city council this week that because of the pool’s rated capacity, they can open to 175 patrons at a time (which is 25 percent of the rated capacity of 700).
For comparison sake, a typical 70-degree day in pre-pandemic times would bring about 350 people to the pool.
Folts said in order to maintain the reduced capacity, they would offer 90-minute swim times.
The cost to patrons would be $5 a day, there would be a lot of extra cleaning taking place, social distancing would be maintained, sanitizing would consistently be taking place.
And she noted one great aspect of a swimming pool – the kids would be in chlorinated water which would also help in the sanitization process.
Admissions staff would be required to wear masks as well.
“I know you have been talking with your peers and with the League of Municipalities on this,” Mayor Barry Redfern said to Folts.
“Yes, and we (all of the municipalities that open their pools this summer) will be consistent with each other and what we are all doing,” Folts said. “All of my staff is coming back with at least one year of experience, so that is a plus for us – staffing issues are really the problem in other places with opening their pools.
“My recommendation is to open,” Folts said. “It will be probably take seven days before we can open.”
It was noted that if filling the pool with water could start Friday (June 5), there is the possibility that the pool could be open to the public by the following weekend (June 13) – if everything goes well, there are no system issues, etc.
And it was also noted that once the pool opens, everyone – patrons, staff members, etc. – will be required to sign a waiver saying they assume the risk of being infected with COVID-19 by being there.
The waiver system is being recommended by the League of Municipalities.
“I think it would be great for the kids to have some form of normalcy,” Councilman Ron Mogul said. “It would be great to have the pool open.”
“I agree,” Redfern said. “If everyone is good with that, we’ll let them get to work.”
The official opening day of the York Family Aquatic Center will likely be announced early next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.