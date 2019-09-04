YORK — Tucked away in the south hallway of the York City Auditorium, the York Area Children’s Museum is a capsule of color and creativity.
“York has this really awesome thing – it’s such a hidden gem,” said parent Robin Yankus.
From March 2018 to May 14, 2019, the museum attracted individuals from 66 towns and 10 different states.
“There are always out-of-town grandkids visiting grandma and grandpa,” said volunteer and York Area Children’s Museum board member Rose Scheinost.
“The kids live here – in the winter especially,” added volunteer and board member Sarah Runge.
The York Area Children’s Museum is fueled by donors and run by volunteers. Admission is a dollar, in comparison to other Nebraska children’s museums whose admission is as high as $13. “It’s definitely cost effective for everyone,” Scheinost said.
There are plans for a few museum upgrades, such as an updated car and a sensory room. Current exhibits include a costume area, a puppet station and a craft room. Other more elaborate exhibits also occupy the museum. In the Construction Zone, children can use a conveyor belt to transport play bricks and enjoy a ride on a slide. There is also a make-believe dance studio and a kid-sized car.
The museum also offers parents a chance to socialize with other parents – something stay-at-home parents don’t necessarily get to do. “Moms need that interaction, too,”Scheinost said.
The York Area Children’s Museum is open Tuesday mornings and Saturday mornings, and is available at other times by request for special occasions. Besides casual visitors, the museum has been used for preschool field trips and birthday parties. Church groups and child care facilities also take advantage of the special auditorium playspace.
