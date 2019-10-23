YORK — York Public School Director of Bands Curtis Forsch will be recognized for 35 years as a Nebraska Music Educator at this year’s Nebraska Music Educators Association Convention awards banquet.
In addition to his work at YPS, Forsch serves as Middle School Band Chairman for the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association. He was Stromsburg Public School Director of Bands from 1984 to 2000. Forsch joined YPS staff as Director of Bands in 2000 and holds that position to the present.
