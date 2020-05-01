YORK — The main topic at Monday’s York Public School Board of Education regularly-scheduled meeting was the ins and outs of YPS’s COVID-19 education practices.
“For the most part it’s going fine,” reported York Public Schools Superintendent Mitch Bartholomew. “This isn’t perfect by any means. I just appreciate our parents that are taking the responsibility with us doing our best.”
York Middle School science teacher Mel Manning said her students have stepped up to the plate, too. “I’ve seen a lot of responsibility from my students,” she said. Manning was one of the teachers sharing their online teaching experiences to the board via Zoom.
York Middle School Principal Kenny Loosvelt said YMS teachers and administrators are vigilantly keeping teacher-parent communication active, no matter how hard it is to reach parents. “We’ll send turtle doves – we’ll send smoke signals,” Loosvelt joked, adding, “Any way we can connect with our parents.”
York Elementary School Principal Kris Friesen reported on her building’s teaching activities, accompanied by YES teacher Audrey Loosvelt. “We’re getting pretty creative,” Friesen said. Loosvelt said one of the highlights of teaching online has been the advent of “Driveway Dates.” Teachers have been scheduling meetings with students in their driveway or yard, keeping coronavirus-friendly social distance, at the same time fostering the crucial teacher-student relationship. “Engagement takes lots of forms on lots of different levels,” Friesen said.
Josh Miller, York High School science teacher, updated the board about – among other things – the status of the student favorite Trout in the Classroom project. With in-person classes ending abruptly, students missed the release of their fish; Miller instead took care of release. He said that he was particularly concerned about getting the fish to their new home, as many more had survived compared to last year.
Bartholomew said that summer learning will be remote, and activities will be sparse. “We’re assuming the month of June there will be absolutely nothing. July – we don’t know.”
Drivers’ education was discussed. The school has reached out to the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles to establish a DMV-approved program. Parents were asked what format they would prefer their students use, and indicated a preference for online programming. “We’re hoping to update parents as soon as possible,” Bartholomew said.
Bartholomew also addressed misconceptions that YPS is saving money by utilizing distance learning. “For anybody to think we’re saving hundreds of thousands of dollars, that is flat out not true,” he said.
The board unanimously approved the selection of Megan Poppert as YES’s newest hire so far. Poppert will be the elementary school’s grades 3-5 language pathologist, beginning 2020-2021 school year. “Megan is going to be a really good fit for YES,” Friesen said. “She’s fired up and ready to go.”
As for summer maintenance projects, the school’s theatre is getting new curtains, replacing the current ones – original to the building. New bathroom partitions and south side playground drainage are planned for YES. Bartholomew said “typical concrete repairs” will also proceed.
The next York Public Schools Board of Education meeting is slated for 7 p.m. on May 11 at the YPS district office.
