Karen Daneu, Chief Executive Officer of Susan G. Komen, Great Plains, accepted a check for $7,500.00 from the York Bowling Association Board.
The money was earned by the annual Bowling for Boobs tournament held each April. In the past year, over 3,000 individuals received free breast screenings, almost 6,000 received breast health education, and over 500 families were helped with assistance while their family members were treated for breast cancer.
This support is very important to the 24 Nebraskans diagnosed each week with breast cancer in our state, and the four families that will lose a loved one to breast cancer. Their goal is to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50% in the U.S. by 2026.
For questions or to make a donation, call the Omaha Office at 402-502- 2979. Pictured are: Back row – Shana Logston, Brent Gage, Holly Fuhr, Bob Hansen, and Lori Keller. Front row – Warren Anderson, Karen Daneu, Teresa Bettinger, Sunset Bowl proprietor Jan Hurlbut and Sheila Kulhanek