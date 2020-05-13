YORK – There were nine candidates for four York City Council seats and now there are eight.
The field was slightly narrowed during the Primary Election held Tuesday and the roster for the General Election in November has been set.
The following are the vote totals for each of the candidates:
• Matt Wagner, 1,383
• Jerry Wilkinson, 1,047
• Clarence Hoffman, 999
• Vicki Northrop, 772
• Steve Postier, 719
• Jerad Sorgenfrei, 697
• Diane Wolfe, 696
• Karen Harris, 540
• Jeff McGregor, 472
There were 12 write-in votes.
The top eight vote-getters will advance to the fall election, so McGregor will not be on the ballot in November.
The total number of ballots cast, specifically pertaining to the York City Council race, has not yet been provided by the county clerk’s office.
The total number of votes cast regarding this race, during the early voting period, was 6,248, compared to 1,089 on election day. So the vast majority of registered residents voted by mail – as was expected due to the COVID-19 situation.
It should be noted that the number of ballots cast and the number of votes cast are completely separate figures because each voter was asked to vote for up to four candidates, per ballot.
