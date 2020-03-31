YORK – The York City Council meeting will now be available to the public via Zoom (online/telephonic).
The decision was made Monday to go to this format as the coronavirus situation continues.
The York City Council meeting will take place at 7 p.m., on Thursday, April 2. This is the regularly scheduled time and date for the council’s meeting.
The city council meeting can be accessed at https://zoom.us/j/630790026?pwd=QjF0alJqaEhqZ01CTkc2YnBzWW1mUT09.
The meeting ID is 630 790 026. The password is 039319.
Those who wish to access by telephone can call 1-301-715-8592.
Because a public hearing is scheduled for this week’s meeting and the meeting is still publicly accessible according to law, people will be able to comment on topics. It is being asked at this time that people wanting to make comments access the “Chat” option to write in their questions, comments, etc. And then those will be verbally communicated to the mayor and council.
Mayor Barry Redfern recognizes this will be the first time the council meeting will be held in this manner and is asking for patience and understanding as the first such meeting is underway. He said the intention is to continue to legally and publicly conduct city business while keeping all participants – council, administration, staff and the public in general – safe.
The York County Commissioners conducted their first online “Zoom meeting” online and telephonically last week. It is expected that as the COVID-19 situation continues, this practice will continue indefinitely.
These measures are being taken to ensure that local government operations continue publicly, while adhering to the mandated 10-person/six-foot distancing rule that has been ordered for York County, by law.
