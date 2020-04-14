YORK – The York City Council will be meeting at 5:30 p.m., this week, instead of the regular time of 7 p.m.
It will again be accessible to the public via Zoom.
On this week’s agenda will be further discussion about awarding the contract to Wy-Ad Utility Company in the amount of $563,151 for an already scheduled and budgeted concrete pavement repair project. This matter was previously brought to the council for approval after Wy-Ad was deemed to be bid winner, but it was tabled for more conversation. It was also tabled because council members were concerned about the ever-changing and evolving COVID-19 situation and whether municipal revenue will be strong enough this year to pay for it.
Included earlier on this week’s agenda was to be further discussion about the city moving forward with an “intent to enter” into a contract with Trane that would inherently start the process of making major repairs and improvements at the city auditorium and the community center. The resolution would also authorize the hiring of an independent engineering firm to review the project manager’s recommendations. This was tabled at the council’s last meeting for further review and conversation. While the council members seemed to agree that this work on the aging buildings is necessary, there was concern about a possible drop in sales tax revenue that could be a result of the COVID-19 situation. The financing plan behind the projects would be to use LB357 funds (from the city’s extra ½ cent sales tax) to pay back the debt from a 20-year bond issue, as well as the utilization of grants and donations. The city has already received a nearly $600,000 grant from the state for the work on the auditorium. But on Monday, that topic was removed from the agenda until a later date.
Still included on Thursday’s agenda will be a public hearing on the replat of Lots 6 through 10 on Block 3 of the Mansfield Subdivision.
The council will also review department operation statements, cash balances and claims.
