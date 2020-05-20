YORK – The York City Council, mayor and administration will have a busy agenda this week, with many things to discuss and a lot of decisions to be made.
Their regular meeting, which will start at 7 p.m., will be conducted via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/94013099500; meeting ID: 940 1309 9500.
There will be a discussion about the city’s summer recreational facilities and programs – such as the family aquatic center, the ballfield complex, ballparks, playgrounds, etc. The city, along with all other municipalities, has been in a holding pattern as new directed health measures are being formulated by government and health officials for June. They are also waiting for projections of possibilities for the month of July and beyond.
An earlier public hearing, held on March 5, was continued during which the allowance of group homes/group care facilities was discussed. That hearing will continue Thursday night when the council considers a number of amendments to the city’s zoning code that would authorize these types of facilities in the R, R-2, and R-3 zoning districts, with conditions. One ordinance would add definitions of group homes and group care facilities to the zoning code. One ordinance would allow group home and group care facilities by special use permit in the R-single family dwelling district. One ordinance would allow use of group homes and group care facilities by special use permit in the R-2 two-family dwelling district. One ordinance would allow uses as a group home and group care facilities by special use permit in the R-3 multi-family dwelling district. One ordinance would allow group homes and group care facilities as a permitted use in the R-3 multiple family dwelling district as long as they have no more than six residents.
CDBG downtown revitalization projects and loan fund conditional grant applications will be considered.
They will also address a real estate acquisition of property for the installation of a municipal water line in the area of 1804 East Ninth Street.
An agreement between the city and the Nebraska Department of Transportation will be reviewed, in order to pursue a grant for the purpose of obtaining federal financial assistance for the airport.
A task order will be considered, for Phases 6-10 at the landfill.
The annual lease agreement with Southeast Community College (for use of space at the convention center) will be presented.
The council will also address the issuance of a Tax increment Development Revenue Note, not to exceed $436,000, for the York Creekside Apartments project (along East Nobes Road).
