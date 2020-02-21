YORK -- The York Civic Chapter will meet Monday, March 2 at the Kilgore Public Library from 6 - 7 p.m.
This month’s meeting we will be providing election observer training. As part of our Election Protection Program, we will be sending nonpartisan election observers to polling places to advocate for the voter. Observers serve many roles, as we partner with ARC and Disability Rights Nebraska to ensure poll locations are in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Our observers are familiar with the basics of election law so that they can answer voter questions. We assist with finding the right polling station, we record wait times, and we observe poll workers. Generally Nebraska elections run smoothly but our observers are there to record any irregularities such as tracking the number of provisional ballots being issued. This helps us to determine where there are problems in the system. Sometimes our observers have witnessed an individual’s right to vote being violated and have stayed with the voter until a lawyer could get there. With two important elections this year, we are looking forward to expanding our election protection work in York County. For more information, please contact Quinton Corwin at quintoncbusiness@gmail.com or 402-989-2271.
