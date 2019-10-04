YORK -- There are 508 students enrolled at York College for the fall semester of 2019, with a 9% increase in the number of students on campus combined with an increase of more than 100% in York College’s online programs.
“God continues to bless York College in old ways and new. In light of a seven-year, nationwide trend of declining college enrollment, our numbers buck the trend and show that we offer something of incredible value. Our entire enrollment team, including coaches, work extremely hard throughout the year and deserve to be commended for helping make our vision a reality,” said Jared Stark, vice president of enrollment and athletics.
President Steve Eckman said, “The increased numbers mean we have an opportunity to affect the lives of more students this year than at any time in the past decade. The growth of our graduate programs is especially significant for us and represents an important turning point in the development of our online programs and the potential reach of York College.”
Dean of York College Online, Dr. Kirk Mallette, added, “We are pleased to announce the largest fall enrollment for our graduate school to date.”
Reflecting on this year’s enrollment jump, Mallette added, “Both programs we offer are designed with relevant, adaptable content for working professionals and I think the growth we are seeing is a response to a product that is meeting people’s needs.”
Looking ahead to next year and beyond, plans are in place to encourage further growth in both York College’s on campus and online enrollment. David Odom, director of admissions, commented that, “There are many facets and details on a micro-level when it comes to new student recruitment. Much like a lawn renovation, it requires many steps where timing is critical. A plan, soil prep, the right seed, having the proper tools, and nurturing the lawn with an accurate amount of water, sunshine, and food just at the right time is key. I believe our growth in 2019 was similar. We started with realistic plan, cultivated the market ahead of time, implemented new tools to maximize our communications, and kept a close watch on the needs of students and their families throughout the recruiting season. With the plan we have in place, we are looking forward to even greater results in 2020.”
