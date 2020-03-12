York College will extend Spring Break through next Tuesday, March 17.
All seated courses will resume online, beginning Wednesday, March 18 and will continue, at a minimum, through April 3, and possibly through the end of the semester.
YC Provost Dr. Shane Mountjoy shared this message on the college's website:
Dear York College family,
The World Health Organization has declared a global pandemic as the coronavirus rapidly spreads throughout the world. To date, Nebraska has 10 confirmed cases, none of which are in York County.
Earlier we alerted faculty to the possible shift to online learning delivery of our classes. We are now acting on those plans with a two-day pause to realign classes. York College will extend Spring Break an extra few days through next Tuesday (March 17) to allow faculty the necessary preparation time. At this point we plan to move all our seated courses to online, beginning Wednesday, March 18 and will continue, at a minimum, through April 3 and possibly through the end of the semester.
We recognize there will be many questions around what online learning entails. We will keep you updated throughout this transition. When possible, faculty will work with you to complete an internship, observation hours, student teaching, work study and other credit-bearing activities. Bear in mind that an online format will look different for different classes. Faculty members will spend the coming days planning for the transition as appropriate for each class. Please be patient with your professors. They will be in touch with you.
If you are at home, we ask that you stay at home. If you must be on campus, please communicate with your resident director immediately, including if you remained on campus during break.
All York College offices will remain open throughout the semester so that you have access to resources. This also includes the Caf (as needed) and the Levitt Academic Resource Center.
Whether you choose to return to campus or stay home, it is highly recommended that you avoid large gatherings and practice social distancing. If you are on campus and start to exhibit symptoms, you are asked to contact your resident director immediately.
We are taking these preventative measures to protect our campus community. We want to reiterate that we currently have no known cases on campus. We hope that these social distancing measures as guided by public health recommendations help everyone in our community to stay healthy.
Please understand this is a very fluid situation with new information coming out hourly. Be sure to monitor our COVID-19 Updates web page at https://www.york.edu/coronavirus.html. We continue to work closely with the Four Corners Health Department and follow the recommendations made by the CDC.
We will continue to send you regular email updates.
As difficult as this situation may appear, please recognize that it is unprecedented and we will face it together. Please know that despite these changes to the semester, our characteristic personal attention and deep commitment to your success remain foremost in our minds. As we always do in difficult situations, we will work through this together as a campus community.
I am confident that our campus community has both the expertise and heart to handle this situation. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work through any unexpected bumps on this journey.
Please know this decision, following a great deal of prayerful consideration, was made in the interest of the safety and well-being of our campus community.
Blessings,
Dr. Shane Mountjoy
