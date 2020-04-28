YORK -- Graduating York College students of 2020 will celebrate their commencement this fall, according to President Steve Eckman.
The special ceremony will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, during Homecoming 2020. The annual alumni weekend is scheduled for October 16-18. Specific details for the ceremony will be released as the date approaches.
“I am excited that you will be able to experience Homecoming, interact with alumni of all eras and see the dedication they have for YC,” President Eckman communicated to this year’s graduates. “Even though your time as a YC student ended in a way none of us could have anticipated, you will always be part of the York College family.”
The commencement event will honor all those who were scheduled to receive their master’s, bachelor’s and associate’s degrees on Saturday, April 25. The traditional graduation ceremony was postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Updates regarding the rescheduled celebration can be found online at www.york.edu/graduation.
The 2020 graduates are listed below. If there is a * by a name, that indicates Cum Laude (GPA of 3.4 or higher); if there are ** by a name, that indicates Magna Cum Laude (GPA of 3.6 or higher); and if there are *** by a name, that indicates Summa Cum Laude (GPA of 3.85 or higher).
Associate’s Degree: Tashay Jackson, Myya Maxwell and Nicole Willcoxon.
Bachelor’s Degrees: Sheyi Ajiboye, Aaron Alvarez, Hannah Anderson***, Joshua Anderson, Dylan Belik*, Molly Bich***, Joshua Brown, Nyalat Buom, Rebecca Carpenter**, Malia Davidson***, Abbey Draper, Christian Eggar, Lance Ewell, Garrett Ewing***, Tanirelis Fernandez, Kendall Fike***, Kent Garrett, Selena Gomez, Benjamen Gramm**, Mackenzie Grauberger***, Rodrigo Guimaraes, Austin Hackel***, Nakia Hackel, Joshua Hamilton, Roc Johnson, Michael Karpinski, Lydia Kirchhoff**, Maria Lopez, Danny Mandungu, Madeleine Martinez, Cassandra Martinez, Justine Medina, Cameron Merrill***, Katrina Murdock, Olivia Nabb*, Stella Newman**, Carter Price**, Jason Richardson*, Kayli Riesgo, Hannah Rohda***, Maricela Romero, Alex Rooney, Alyssa Ruiz*, Cole Satterfield***, Mataia Scheerer-Hamm*, Logan Stewart, Hailey Stigger, Teuilealalealofa Rose-Anna Tafaoialii, Meida Tautalatasi, Igor Torres***, Susan Traver, Marissa Tyler***, Melanie Wells, Kafani Williams and Kyle Wynn**.
Master’s Degree — M.A. Organizational and Global Leadership (MOGL), M.A. Curriculum and Instruction (MCI): Jeremiah Ahart (MOGL), Tre' Bradley (MOGL), Breanne Goben (MOGL), Kevin Hand (MOGL), Kirby McClain (MOGL), Kawai Mullen (MCI), Hannah Parker (MOGL), Barbara Shantz (MOGL) and Sierra Valerio (MOGL).
