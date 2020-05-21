YORK -- York College plans to reopen campus as scheduled for the fall 2020 semester with the first day of classes slated for August 26.
Early indications point toward continued enrollment growth building on top of the largest enrollment in YC history during the spring 2020 semester.
“College administrators will continue to work with the Four Corners Health Department and York General Hospital medical personnel to ensure the safety of all those on our campus. It is our goal and prayer to resume campus life in a way that assures that we continue the York College experience for each student while safeguarding the health of every person on campus and in the York community,” college officials said in a press release Thursday.
President Steve Eckman summarized campus goals by saying, “Safety for students, York College employees and the York community is always a high priority. Toward that end, a reopening task force has been charged to monitor changing needs and adapt our routines as needed.”
The task force will include individuals from every area of the campus as well as external counsel from local health facilities. The college will provide students and parents with move-in instructions and information about the fall semester by mid-July.
While fall semester plans will focus on maximizing in-person student learning opportunities for the 2020-21 school year, contingency planning is ongoing should it become necessary to pivot to online learning at any time during the school year.
York College was able to readily shift to a virtual learning format during the spring 2020 semester because of tools and platforms already in place to support York College’s online programs. York College Online was launched in 2009 and offers graduate-level degrees, along with undergraduate programs, to students throughout the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.