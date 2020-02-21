YORK — Most are familiar with the tragedy of the Titanic, but have you ever wondered what happened after that fatal night?
On February 20-23, the York College Theatre Department will be presenting The Last Lifeboat, the untold story surrounding the historic event.
The epic drama tells the story of J. Bruce Ismay, an upper-crust Englishman, who promised his dying father that he would build the biggest, grandest, most opulent ship the world had ever seen – the RMS Titanic.
We all know what happens next – or do we?
With no women or children in sight, Ismay stepped onto the last lifeboat and changed his life forever. The world and his enemies branded him a coward and traitor, condemning him to months of trials and forcing his resignation. Ismay spent the rest of his days haunted by the ghosts of that fateful night to the point of near madness.
“If a show doesn’t challenge the audience -- it fails,” says John Baker, director. “This show challenges the audience to see beyond the surface. The audience will leave the show knowing more about history, but also questioning how they look at people, treat people and interact with those around them.”
“This story forces you to put yourself in the shoes of a historical character,” mentioned Olivia Nabb, a senior theatre major. “I think this way can be more powerful than reading it in a history book. It makes you ask the question, “What would I do in this situation?”
This will be the final main stage performances for seniors Joshua “Todd” Anderson, Olivia Nabb, Lexi (Martens) Lacina, and Hannah Anderson.
Joshua Anderson’s first YC stage appearance was in the show Our Town, the first show held in the Bartholomew Performing Arts Center. “For me, I’ve been blessed to watch the theatre department grow and be able to grow with it,” says Josh. “I’m thankful for the support and encouragement the audience has shown me over the past five years.”
Hannah Anderson, a senior history major with a theatre minor, enjoys the way The Last Lifeboat combines both of her interests. “For me, this story is important because of all the history involved in it,” says Hannah. “To see how it brings a biography to life and the way history and theatre combined work so well together. I had so much fun researching the different characters.”
The cast also includes Chris Martens, Nathan Lacina, Ian Wallgren, Eli Embray, Luke Dovel, Charity Goldsmith-Ding, and Kyla Gilstrap. Hannah Feliciano assistant directs.
Ticket Information
Tickets for The Last Lifeboat are $7 for students/seniors and $10 for adults. Performances will be held in the Bartholomew Performing Arts Center (1098 E 10th St.) Thursday, Friday and Saturday, February 20-22, starting at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 23 starting at 2 p.m. To reserve tickets, please visit www.york.edu/boxoffice or call (402) 363-5641. The Box Office opens two hours prior to showtime and seating begins 30 minutes before showtime. Reserved tickets must be paid no later than 10 minutes before the show starts or they will be released for sale to other patrons.
