YORK -- Carter Price and Hannah Anderson were named Mr. and Ms. York College 2020.
YC faculty and staff make the selection for this award from among graduating seniors. Candidates embody a commitment to the mission, purpose and core values of York College. They must be well-rounded individuals who pursue spiritual integrity and academic excellence while making contributions to the campus and community, forming healthy personal relationships and living godly lives.
Price is a biology major from Rapid City, S.D. During his time at YC, Carter has been involved with the track and field program and has been named as a two-time NAIA All-American as well as First Team All-Conference and YC Male Athlete of the Year in 2019. He has served as the President of the Concert Choir and received the WOW Award. Most recently served as the Ignite Excellence Chairperson for Student Government.
Anderson is a history major with a theatre minor from York. Hannah served as the secretary and soprano section leader of the Concert Choir and was awarded Outstanding New Female in 2017. She was also awarded Best Actress in a One-Act Play in 2018 and Best Actress in 2019; she shared the Best Supporting Actress in 2019 and named Best Assistant Director in 2019 for her involvement in the theatre department. She also served in various roles for Alpha Psi Omega Theatre Society as the secretary, businesswoman, and president. She was nominated to the 2019 Homecoming Court, named on the Dean’s List as well as honored as a member of the Alpha Chi Honor Society. Anderson also served as the treasurer of Omega Phi social club, a member of York Campus Ministries and as a counselor for the Presidential Leadership Institute.
Gail Miller, Associate Professor of Biology, was voted by students as the 2020 Faculty Member of the Year. Gail has served at YC for 35 years and will retire this May. Ana Carvalho, beloved administrative assistant in the Advancement and Business offices, was voted Staff Member of the Year. For going above and beyond in her role as Director of Student Accounts, Barbara Thompson was given the David and Nellie Reppart Award for Service.
Recognized for their years of service to York College were: Dr. Sam Garner, Meghan Shruck, Collin Tucker, Tree Burks, Laura Cole, Lindsey Eckert (five years); Joel Coehoorn, Amy Fraser (10 years); Dr. Adrienne Dickson (15 years); Gary Pinney, Dr. Terence Kite (20 years); Eric Tremaine (25 years); Dr. Shane Mountjoy (30 years); and Gail Miller (35 years).
The Mr. and Ms. YC candidates were Cameron Merrill, Biblical studies major from Edmond, Okla.; Christian Eggar, Biblical studies major from Miles City, Mont.; Cole Satterfield, sports management, business administration, accounting major from Broomfield, Colo.; Olivia Nabb, theatre communications major from Lincoln; Kendall Fike, Biblical studies major from Ada, Okla.; and Lydia Kirchoff, elementary education major from Deshler.
