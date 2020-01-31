YORK -- With a Spring 2020 enrollment of 518 students, York College experienced its largest number of students in college history, eclipsing its previous mark of 510 students, according to college officials.
Eryn Conyers from the college’s public relations office said the increase was “possible mainly through tremendous growth in the college’s online Master’s programs. The number of enrolled students grew almost 9 percent from the fall to spring semester with a 42 percent increase in online enrollment.
“In a time when most colleges are experiencing declines in enrollment, York College has been able to overcome this trend,” Conyers said. “Overall enrollment in colleges and universities is forecast to decline over the next several years and schools have been seeking strategies to increase enrollments. York College has developed several strategic alliances that have led to significant increases in online enrollment which are now impacting on-campus enrollment as well. Previously reported, Fall 2019 enrollment reflected an 8 percent increase in on-campus students and a 100 percent increase in online enrollment.”
