YORK -- Several children and their families gathered at Kilgore Memorial Library on Saturday, Feb. 15, to hear stories told by York College students.
Mackenzie Grauberger, Chris Martens, Elias Dallmann, Bryce Smith and Caitlyn Trower used skills learned in their Oral Interpretation class to read books like The Ugly Duckling, Dragon Nights and other familiar titles to children of all ages. The class, taught by professor John Baker, introduces students to the art of dramatic reading and encourages them to embody and bring texts to life.
“With kids, it’s all about being as expressive and fun as you possibly can,” said freshman education major, Elias Dallmann.
Sophomore communications major, Caitlyn Trower responded, “I was surprised to see how well the kids responded when I read things a certain way or talked louder.”
The storytelling festival was organized by York College professor John Baker and Kilgore’s Education Outreach Coordinator, Carol Baker. The event was a beneficial experience for both the children and the YC students.
“We hope to continue hosting these kinds of events in the future,” said Carol Baker. “We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with York College and give children the opportunity to listen to other readers.” Baker went on to say that she finds it beneficial for children to hear from different aged readers.
