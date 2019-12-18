YORK — York College has announced plans to renovate Hulitt Hall thanks to a $3 million gift provided to kick-start the largest single renovation project in college history.
Constructed in 1903, the structure will be transformed into a focal point for campus visitors and a hub for campus services for students.
Dr. Steve Eckman, York College president, said, “We are excited to see Hulitt Hall renewed and restored. It is a beloved, iconic structure for many alumni. Through the years it had fallen into disrepair, and this opportunity to reinvent a campus landmark in a way that will serve future guests, students and alumni has been a goal for many years. This project is only possible now because of a generous grant.”
Although details will not be finalized until summer 2020, current renovation plans call for construction of a new entryway designed to match the original structure, several interior features to make the building ADA compliant and an overall design that will better serve the needs of current students. Graham Design USA, Inc. has been chosen as the architect of record for the project.
During its history, Hulitt Hall has served many purposes. Early in its history it was the college’s music conservatory but later served for many years as a dormitory, providing student housing until 1972. Since that time, Hulitt Hall has been used mostly for offices and classrooms. Throughout much of its history it was also home for the campus post office.
Brent Magner, vice president for advancement, noted, “Hulitt Hall renovations combined with the recent $2.25 million Title III grant from the Department of Education gives us an opportunity to explore a broad collection of initiatives that will assure better service for students from their first campus visit, through their student days and into their years when they return as alumni. We are engaged in planning a new fundraising effort that we hope to share with our alumni and friends before the end of 2020.”
Hulitt Hall is located at the corner of Eighth Street and Kiplinger Avenue directly across the street from Levitt Stadium. It is the oldest surviving structure on the York College campus. The grant that will fund the Hulitt Hall renovation comes from a source wishing to remain anonymous.
