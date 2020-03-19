YORK -- York College has announced a move to an online-only instruction model for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester. The closure means cancellation of all on-campus events through the end of May. This includes annual events such as Songfest, fine arts performances, all athletic events, and spring graduation exercises.
York College has been actively monitoring the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in cooperation with the Four Corners Health Department in an effort to minimize the risk to students, employees, and the surrounding community.
As impacts of the crisis heightened during Spring Break, students who had left campus were encouraged to remain at home with their families. Since the break ended, all other students have been encouraged to return home. The campus has rapidly emptied this week.
President Steve Eckman stated, “We are disappointed about this semester and the fact that we aren’t going to be able to finish it with everyone on campus. We regret the lost opportunities and lost memories for all our students, especially our seniors, but are determined to assure the safety of our students and our community.”
He continued, “Even in this online format, we are dedicated to our mission to transform lives through Christ-centered education and equip students for lifelong service to God, family and society. The student-focused community that exists at York College will continue in this new format because of our faculty and staff's willingness to adapt.”
While most students will spend the remainder of the semester off-campus, housing facilities will remain open in a limited capacity for those few students who are unable to leave. The campus is being cleaned and disinfected in accordance with CDC recommendations for community facilities, including schools.
As circumstances evolve, information can be found online at york.edu/coronavirus.
