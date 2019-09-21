YORK -- The York Community Foundation’s Grants Committee has announced new grant recipients for 2019.
The Community Foundation has awarded $95,033 to several area non-profit applicants that submitted grant proposals for consideration during both grant periods in 2019. These grants will prove invaluable in serving various community development and safety projects for adults and youth within York and York County.
York Community Foundation grants are awarded through named funds established by the generosity of local donors who wish to support community causes and projects. These funds support a broad variety of charitable needs in our area. Since its inception, the York Community Foundation has distributed more than $3.6 million in York and the surrounding communities in York County.
The 2019 Grant Recipients are:
• Food Bank of Lincoln received a grant in the amount of $1,000 to help with the purchase of a 4,400-pound capacity pallet truck for use in York County.
• York County Ag Society received a grant in the amount of $1,500 to help with the installation of seven outdoor cameras at the York County Fairgrounds.
• York General Healthcare Services received a grant in the amount of $23,660 for the purchase of 384 combat activation tourniquets and 16 portable bleeding control kits to be placed in each of the schools in York County.
• York Fire Department received a grant in the amount of $9,400 to help with the purchase of a Stryker power load cot system.
• York Police Department received a grant in the amount of $2,500 for purchase of a digital SLR camera.
• Wessels Living History Farm received grant funds in the amount of $3,973 for a 2018 grant application amendment regarding additional expenses for fire marshal requirements.
• York College received a grant in the amount of $3,000 to help with the purchase of backstop netting at Levitt Stadium.
• York College received a grant in the amount of $50,000 over two years to help purchase furniture and fixtures for renovation of the Levitt Library into the Levitt Academic Resource Center.
The next grant application window is Jan. 1, 2020 through April 30, 2020. Grant applications may be accessed on the website: www.yorkcommunityfoundation.org.
The mission of the York Community Foundation is to utilize charitable funds to strengthen and improve the community for the benefit of all its citizens. The Foundation is located at 603 N. Lincoln Avenue. For more information in applying for a grant or establishing a grant fund, call 402-362-5531 or visit yorkcommunityfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.