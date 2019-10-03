YORK – According to figures provided by York County Extension, York County 4-Hers did extremely well at the Nebraska State Fair this year – returning with six championships, 10 reserve championships, eight special recognitions, 80 purple ribbons, 85 blue ribbons, 21 red ribbons and five white ribbons.
The following are the results provided by the extension office. The participants and their individual results are listed alphabetically.
• Addison Cotton: Food preservation, jar vegetable or meat exhibit unit 4, blue; Photography Unit 2, composition display/exhibit print, purple
• Alex Morner: Design Decision, accessory/outdoor living, purple
• Alexander Stoy: Robotics, Build A Robot, blue
• Annah Perdue: Field crops, corn, purple; Human Development, math, blue
• Annsley Vernon: Communications and expressive arts, Top 4 Premier Presenters, special recognition; Presentations, Premier Presenter Contest, Purple
• Atleigh Hirschfeld: Meat goat, Division 3 market goat, reserve champion; market goats, purple; breeding sheep, commercial meat breed ewe lambs, purple; senior sheep showmanship, purple; market sheep, Division 7 crossbred market lambs, reserve champion
• Ava Epp: Conservation and wildlife, mammal display, blue; Leadership and Citizenship, service items, blue; Presentations, illustrated presentation, blue
• Bailey Hall: Fashion show, Beyond the Needle textile arts garment, purple; Heritage Level 1, family traditions exhibit, blue; STEAM Clothing 2, romper or jumpsuit, purple
• Ben Janzen: Cooking 401, ethnic food exhibit, purple; Photography Unit 2, smart phone candid capture display or exhibit print, blue
• Brayden Wegrzyn: Design Decision, accessory, 3-D, purple; Horticulture, hot non-jalapeno peppers, blue; salad tomatoes, red; slicing cucumbers, blue; sweet non-bell peppers, red; Taxidermy, tanned hides or taxidermy, purple
• Bridget Kavan: General foods, physical activity and health poster, scrapbook or photo display, purple; STEAM clothing, embellished garment with original design, purple
• Brynn Hirschfield, Photography Unit 3, digitally altered print, blue; portrait exhibit print, purple; breeding rabbits, Havana, purple; Holland Lop, purple; Mini Satin, blue; Satin, purple; Best Opposite, special recognition (three); Market Rabbits, market roaster, reserve champion; Swine, market barrows, blue
• Carsen Pieper: Beef, Foundation Simmental Breeding Beef, yearling heifers calved March/April 2018, red; intermediate beef showmanship, purple
• Cessna Brestel: Photography Unit 2, digitally altered display or print, blue
• Chase Cotton, Beef, Angus breeding beef, heifer calves calved September/October 2018, purple; Angus steers, purple
• Chloe Holmes: Portfolio Pathways, original acrylic painting, blue; Sketchbook Crossroads, original ink drawing, red
• Chloe Koch: Photography Unit 2, action display or print, purple; smart phone candid capture display or exhibit print, blue; composition display/exhibit print, purple; theme print, Beautiful Nebraska, purple
• Cora Hoffschneider: Design Decision, 2-D accessory, purple
• Creighton Hirschfeld: Market sheep, crossbred market lambs, purple; breeding sheep, Division 2 Dorset ewe lambs, champion; breeding sheep, Division 2 Hampshire market lambs, reserve champion; Swine, market barrows, purple (2)
• Dakota Wollenburg: Floriculture, any other perennial, blue; Chrysanthemum, white; Marigold, red; Sedum, purple; My Financial Future (beginner/intermediate), money personality profile, white; Financial Future “What Does It Really Cost?”, blue
• Dane Jarosz: Horticulture: Jalapeno peppers, purple
• Emarie Bowman: Cooking 301, dinner rolls, blue
• Emma Hall: Field crops, career interview display, purple; Floriculture, desert garden, blue; food preservation, baked item made with frozen produce, red; Heritage Level 1, story or illustration about a historical event, purple
• Emma Ott: Swine, market barrows, blue
• Gage Stahr: Cooking 201, loaf quick bread, purple
• Garett Regier: Forestry, leaf display, purple; woodworking, article, purple
• Grace Regier: Fashion show, Shopping in Style purchased outfit and written report, blue; general clothing, clothing portfolio, purple; Shopping in Style, best buy for your buck ages 10-13, red; Sketchbook Crossroads, original sculpted or thrown home accessory made with clay, red; veterinary science, large animal display, purple; woodworking, article, blue
• Gradyn Tonniges: Design Decision, furniture, outdoor living, blue
• Hailee Pohl: Quilt Quest, inter-generational quilt, blue; Level 1 quilted exhibit, large, purple
• Hannah Blender: Senior meat goat showmanship, blue; market goats, blue; market goats, purple; Senior Sheep Showmanship, blue; crossbred market lambs, blue (2)
• Hannah Doremus: STEAM Clothing, embellished garment with original design, purple; textile arts garment or accessory, blue
• Harley Hedrick: Communications, poster/module 2, blue; STEAM Clothing, embellished garment with original design, purple
• Harley Martin: Shopping in Style, best buy for your buck ages 10-13, blue
• James Samson: Heirloom Treasures family keepsakes, furniture, purple
• Jami Hoblyn: Senior Beef Showmanship, blue; breeding beef, Maintainer breeding heifer, champion; market beef, steer, crossbred Division 3, champion; final drive market beef, reserve champion; swine, Division 1 barrow, champion; Division 2 barrow, champion; Division 3 barrow, reserve champion; over-all market barrow, reserve champion; final drive market hog, reserve champion
• Kailey Ziegler: Cooking 201, biscuits or scones, blue; non-traditional baked product, blue; Photography Unit 3, advanced composition print, blue; digitally altered print, red; theme print, red; Quilt Quest, level 2 quilted exhibit large, purple; service project quilt, purple
• Kaley Nunnenkamp: Floriculture, any other annual or biennial, purple; marigold, purple; zinnia, purple
• Kate Luebbe: Cooking 301, specialty bread, purple; Design Decision, accessory, recycled/upcycled item for the home, blue; accessory textile 3-D, red
• Kate Otte: Field crops, crop end use display, blue; veterinary science, large animal display, blue
• Kaylee Wegrzyn: Horticulture, hot non-jalapeno peppers, red; salad tomatoes, red; slicing cucumbers, blue; sweet non-bell peppers, blue
• Kendyl Hirschfeld: Floriculture, hanging basket, purple; horticulture, special recognition summer squash, white; yellow summer squash, white
• Kenzie Deprez: Senior beef showmanship, blue; crossbred steers, blue; market heifers, blue; Design Decision, furniture, recycled/remade, purple; food preservation, one jar jelled exhibit, unit 3, purple
• Kirby Linhart: Design Decision, accessory, original made from ceramic or tile, blue
• Lane Perdue: Field crops, career interview display, red; Human Development, activity with a younger child, purple; creative arts, blue; language and literacy development, purple
• Lexi Kraus: Cooking 201, healthy baked product, purple; Horticulture, pickling cucumbers, white; red potatoes, red; salad tomatoes, blue; snap beans, purple
• Luke Dey: Intermediate Beef Showmanship, blue; composite Charolais breeding heifer, reserve champion; Conservation and wildlife, bird display, blue; Cooking 201, baking with whole grain, purple; field crops, career interview display, purple; water or soil display, blue; Heritage Level 1 poster or flat exhibit, blue; judging contests, weed and grass ID intermediate, purple; leadership and citizenship, care package display, blue
• Lyndsey Bolton: Angus yearling heifers calved March/April 2018, blue; Intermediate Beef Showmanship, blue
• Maddie Chapman: Cooking 401, foam cake, red; Photography Unit 2, lighting display or exhibit print, red
• Maddie Janzen: Sketchbook Crossroads, original pencil or chalk drawing, blue
• Marisol Stamp: Design Decision, accessory, original made from metal, blue
• Mason Epp: Conservation and wildlife, mammal display, blue
• Mattie Pohl: Leadership and Citizenship, 4-H club exhibit, purple; Quilt Quest, service project quilt, blue: market barrows, blue (2); Senior Swine Showmanship, blue
• Morgan Thieman: Portfolio Pathways, home accessory with any printing technique, purple
• Naomi Renner: Design Decision, accessory, original needlework/stitchery, blue; electricity, electronic project, blue
• Olivia Linhart: Entrepreneurship Investigation, marketing package, blue; sample of an original product, purple; Fashion Show, constructed STEAM Clothing 2 garment, blue; Shopping in Style, best buy for your buck ages 10-13, blue; veterinary science, small animal or pet display, red
• Pieper Epp: Leadership and citizenship, service items, blue; Presentations, illustrated presentation, blue
• Reese Hirschfeld: Communications and Expressive Arts, photography selected for animal science, special recognition; Cooking 401, candy, purple; Photography Unit 2, action display or print, blue; theme print, Beautiful Nebraska, purple; breeding rabbits, Mini Rex, blue; New Zealand, purple; Satin, purple (2); Best of Breed, special recognition; Best Opposite, special recognition; market rabbits, market stewers, champion; swine, market barrows, purple
• Riley Ziegler: Cooking 201, coffee cake, purple; creative mixes, blue; Design Decision, accessory/original made from wood, purple; accessory, textile, 2D, blue; Design Gallery, item selected for 4-H Design Gallery, special recognition; Quilt Quest, inter-generational quilt, blue; service project quilt, purple; swine, market barrows, blue; Intermediate Swine Showmanship, blue
• Sara Weisheit: Food preservation, three jar jelled exhibit Unit 3, purple
• Shelby Ziegler: Leadership and Citizenship, service items, purple; Quilt Quest, quilt designs other than fabric, blue; Sketchbook Crossroads, home accessory made with fiber, blue
• Sydney Huber: Floriculture, Chrysanthemum, purple; marigold, blue; Platycodon, red; zinnia, blue
• Talon Carter: Conservation and wildlife, bird display, purple; Design Decision, design board for a room, purple; field crops, career interview display, blue; fire safety, fire prevention poster, red; Heritage Level 1, family genealogy/history notebook, purple; My Financial Future (beginner/intermediate), “My Work, My Future,” purple; safety, first aid kit, purple; Shopping in Style, best buy for your buck ages 10-13, red
• Whitney Polak: Intermediate Sheep Showmanship, reserve champion; market sheep, crossbred market lambs, purple; Suffolk market lambs, blue
• William Wilton: Portfolio Pathways, original watercolor painting, blue; Shopping in Style, clothing first aid kit, purple; Sketchbook Crossroads, Nebraska Life exhibit, blue
• Wyatt Regier: Heritage Level 1, family genealogy/history notebook, blue
