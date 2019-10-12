YORK – York County Aging Services will be providing numerous opportunities for York County residents to be assisted through and informed about Medicare Part D open enrollment in the coming weeks.
Medicare Part D open enrollment is from Oct. 15-Dec. 7.
Officials say “2020 is bringing new, expanded options to York seniors with Medicare.”
The following Medicare Part D clinics have been scheduled:
• Thursday, Oct. 17, at the York Area Senior Center, 1-3 p.m.
• Friday, Oct. 25, at the Henderson City Offices, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
• Friday, Oct. 25, at the McCool Junction Village office, 12:30-3 p.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Bradshaw Village office, 9-11:30 a.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Benedict Village office, 1-3 p.m.
• Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Leisure Home in York, noon until 3 p.m.
• Oct. 15-Dec. 7, at the Aging Services office, by appointment.
Appointments are strongly suggested and those who are interested may call 402-362-7626 to schedule their Part D comparison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.