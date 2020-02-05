YORK – It was 1969 when Ann Charlton took her first job with York County.
She started in the treasurer’s office, working for Treasurer Mabel Johnson.
This past week, she was honored by the commissioners, her fellow elected officials and co-workers during their annual recognition banquet -- for a half-century of service to York County.
Fifty years is a long time, but Charlton says she can’t imagine doing anything else as her career and she can’t imagine a day when she won’t make her way down to the courthouse to do the job she’s done so long.
“When I first started, so long ago, the best part of the job was the paycheck,” Charlton says. “Today, it’s the fact I have somewhere to go every day, a job to do every day, and a job that I have always really enjoyed. I’ve been working since I was 15 years old, when I worked at Hested’s. I can’t imagine any other way.”
When she started at the treasurer’s office, Charlton said she had a lot to learn and she had good teachers. She spent 20 years in that office, working for Treasurer Johnson, then Treasurer Marge King and eventually Treasurer Loretta Heiden.
Then in 1989, longtime York County Assessor Melvin Reetz announced he was going to retire. Heiden encouraged her to pursue the position and Charlton says she remembers hearing the same from the sitting county commissioners.
“I learned as much as I could, I took the test, was certified and then ran,” Charlton remembers of that 1990 election cycle.
In that 1990 election, she ran against at least two other people (she says she can’t remember if there were more) and won.
In all these years of coming up for reelection, she has only been challenged one other time besides the first go-around.
She’s seen a lot in her 50 years of working for the county. Consider the fact that when she started working for the county, the York interchange – as an example – didn’t really even exist. It certainly didn’t look like it does today, with so many businesses existing in an area that was once just farm ground.
Farming has changed – land values are exponentially higher.
Commercial and residential values are vastly different.
“Back then, I would have never imagined in a million years that I would be valuing properties at millions and millions of dollars like we do today,” Charlton said.
And when she first became county assessor – all parcels were valued at 35 percent of actual value. “That’s what you were taxed on,” Charlton explained. “It didn’t matter if it was farm ground or residential or commercial. It was all the same. Now, obviously, farm ground is valued at 75 percent and everything else is at 100 percent. Granted, that could change – we’ll have to wait and see.”
She had a front-row seat to the boom in farmland values in this area – which occurred about eight years ago – when record amounts were being paid per acre. At its highest, farmland in York County went for $16,000 an acre. Charlton says that period of time, regarding ag land values, was the greatest shift of change she’d seen during her career.
She recognizes that the pattern then eventually went down and plateaued, “but we are starting to see a little bit of an upswing again. We’ve been around $7,500 to $10,000 an acre for a bit now . . . but we’re starting to see it inch up some.”
Charlton also noted that she’s currently working with her third generation of farmers – with the fourth generation right around the corner, she noted with a chuckle. “It won’t be long before the fourth generation is in charge.”
She also points out there are a lot more parcels owned by government entities today than there ever were in the past. Of course, when a property is owned by a government entity, it is tax exempt. It’s always been a bit of a mystery as to how much value is tax exempt in the county – that will all be revealed next year, she said, because exempt entities now have to report those insurance-based values to the state. She says those figures will be interesting to see.
Staying in the know is the name of the game when it comes to being a county assessor. She has to be knowledgeable about all the changes in the law, all the nuances of determining value in the state of Nebraska.
“All of it is dictated by the law, we have to follow the law exactly when it comes to determining value,” Charlton said. “I continue learning every day, we really have to learn as we go. But sometimes, it just comes to the point where you want the legislature to stay home.”
Charlton doesn’t have any idea how many different county commissioners she’s worked with over the years. She said she has never had a board that didn’t listen to her input or engage in conversations about issues at hand.
“Everyone has been great to work with all these years and I’ve always gotten along with my boards,” Charlton said. “Through the years, there were even times when I wished they hadn’t just gone along with my recommendations and we’d had more conversation and they’d have had more questions.”
During her tenure as assessor, she’s only had to go before the Nebraska Tax Equalization and Review Commission (TERC) four times. These hearings are held when a property owner wants to appeal their valuation at the state level.
She calls each of those TERC experiences “learning experiences.”
While she acknowledges there is advice to be had from the state with challenging situations, she also notes that each county is completely different than the next and local officials are the ones who talk with the local property owners, farmers and residents.
“We are the ones at the counter, talking about people’s concerns and answering their questions,” Charlton said. “We are the ones that know what’s happening in our counties – and you just can’t compare one area to the next because there are so many differences between this county and another.
“It really helps having longevity in the people who work here, because of their experience and historical knowledge,” Charlton says of her co-workers. “That’s a great benefit.”
Over the course of the past 50 years, she says she’s enjoyed seeing the progress, changes and growth in the county.
“And I have always enjoyed people and visiting with people,” Charlton said.
Yes, even the angry ones.
“They might come in angry but by the time we are done talking, and we’ve each asked questions and gotten information, hopefully we have a better understanding of a situation. That’s what I always hope for,” Charlton said. “Everything an assessor does is dictated by state statute, there’s only so much leeway an assessor can take.”
Is she surprised that so many years have gone by since she first signed on as a county employee?
“Heavens yes,” Charlton said. “It’s all really gone by pretty fast. And the changes in the county, the law, the trends . . . some of it I would have never imagined back then. It’s been quite something. As long as I have my health and I feel good and I can keep effectively doing my job, that’s just what I intend to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.