YORK – York County Attorney Christopher Johnson has announced his resignation, to become effective Nov. 18.
Johnson will be accepting a law position elsewhere, he said Tuesday morning, and the move is for professional purposes.
The York County Commissioners added an emergency item to their agenda Tuesday, in order to consider the resignation and discuss the plans to fill that position going forward. The emergency agenda item was necessary as the effective date of Johnson’s resignation will arrive before their next regularly scheduled meeting.
The commissioners regrettably accepted Johnson’s resignation – although it was also mixed with well wishes in his next professional endeavor and appreciation for all his work for York County.
Johnson earned his bachelor’s degree in political science, in the honors program, from the University of Nebraska-Omaha in 2011. He graduated from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 2013. He has practiced in the areas of criminal, juvenile and family law, civil litigation and as a guardian ad litem.
Johnson was an attorney at the Svehla Law Offices in York when he was named the York County Attorney in August of 2017. He was appointed to fulfill the position upon the resignation of former York County Attorney Candace Bottorf.
He also ran for reelection in 2018 and was sworn in last January for a four-year term.
Commissioners Jack Sikes and Kurt Bulgrin are the members of the committee that will be accepting applications from qualified attorneys who are interested in becoming the next York County Attorney. They will review the applicants and bring forward a recommendation to the full board of county commissioners which will then appoint a new county attorney.
During the interim, Deputy York County Attorney Benjamin Dennis will fulfill the duties of the county attorney’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.