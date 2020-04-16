YORK COUNTY – According to David Drozd, research coordinator for the Center for Public Affairs at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, York County has now crossed the 50 percent market in 2020 Census response.
That response rate ties for 31st highest/best out of Nebraska’s 93 counties – which is in the top third.
As of Monday, 50.3 percent of York County households had responded to the census, either online, by phone or by mailing back the paper questionnaire.
Drozd said it appears that the paper forms recently arrived in York County mailboxes. Once that happened, there was a jump in York County total responses (Tuesday saw an increase of 1.6 percent over Monday, as an example, ranking as the fourth highest rise among all counties).
And as the mailing across the state continues, the response rate is increasing, Drozd said.
“I expect the rise in responses to continue for the next several days, but there is still more work to do as York County is still more than 20 percentage points away from matching the self-response rate it had in 2010 of 70.8 percent,” Drozd said. “In general, self-response is stressed as it provides more accurate data as people have more time to think about their answers rather than being rushed or hesitant to provide information in person to a census taker. Moreover, self-response is much cheaper than when census has to send in-person interviewers.”
It should be noted that it is especially crucial to have self-responses at this time, due to the COVID-19 situation.
For those who still haven’t provided their census response, they can go to my2020census.gov using the individual passcode received in mailings from the Census Bureau. They can also respond by phone at 844-330-2020 (English) or 844-468-2020 (Spanish).
