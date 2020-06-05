YORK – York County’s cumulative number of COVID-19 cases has remained at 37 for the past two days and of those cases, 31 people have recovered.
The number of cases, updated by Four Corners Health Department officials, has reached 127 in the health district.
Butler County has two new cases, for a total of 50. Of those, 41 people have recovered.
Seward County has one new case, for a total of 30. Of those, 21 are recovered.
And Polk County’s number of cases remains at 10 with nine recoveries.
Of the 127 people who have had COVID-19 in the health district, 102 have recovered.
During the regular community sector meeting held Thursday morning, Four Corners Director Laura McDougall reported that the statewide case number has reached 14,866 with Douglas County leading the numbers. She also noted increases are being seen at this time, in Lancaster County.
Also noted statewide was that the age group of 20-34 is leading the way as far as the most new cases and the age group with the most deaths is over 65.
“What we’ve seen here in the past week is good news,” McDougall said. “In the district, we only increased by nine cases, over the course of a week. That is much better, as in the past we had increases of nine cases in just a day or so. So we are seeing the numbers down this past week.
“In York County, right now, only six people are sick, which is a lower number than we had been seeing,” McDougall continued. “And we’ve had over 600 people be tested.”
She noted that TestNebraska would be administering tests at the York County Fairgrounds on Thursday and Friday, this week.
Regarding the relaxation of restrictions, McDougall continues to encourage the use of face coverings and also recommends people being screened when they arrive at events.
She also encouraged those who want to plan events to utilize the survey on the Four Corners website, in order to submit a safety plan for events/venues with more than 500 people. For these types of events/venues, safety plans must be submitted and approved by the local health department.
