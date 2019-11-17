YORK – On Saturday, a York County Sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 80 which led to the discovery of approximately 1,000 THC vape cartridges, psychedelic mushrooms, high grade marijuana and more.
According to the York County Sheriff’s Department, the deputy observed a traffic violation in the area of mile marker 357.
“After contact with the driver and passenger, the deputy suspected criminal activity based on their behavior,” explained Lt. Josh Gillespie.
Lt. Gillespie said a canine was deployed, which indicated to the presence of a controlled substance, somewhere inside the vehicle.
“The vehicle was then searched with the assistance of the Seward County Sheriff’s Department, which are members of the Seward/York County drug task force,” Lt. Gillespie said.
“Inside the vehicle, deputies found approximately 1,000 THC vape cartridges, 10-plus pounds of marijuana, two pounds of psychedelic mushrooms and more than 15 pounds of THC wax,” he said.
Arrested were the driver, 29-year-old Alexander Kortepeter, and passenger, 27-year-old Matthew Drebitko.
Both were housed in the York County Jail.
