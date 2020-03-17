YORK – York County District Judge James Stecker has issued a statement regarding court protocol as a response to the coronavirus situation.
The statement was sent to all attorneys involved in cases in this jurisdiction, according to District Court Clerk Sharilyn Steube, and the statement is physically posted on the court office doors and the doors to both county and district courtrooms.
In the statement, Judge Stecker refers to an administrative order made by Chief Justice Michael Heavican in which he says courts will remain open but individuals who may need to have continuances due to having the coronavirus, or exhibiting symptoms, or having been exposed will need to communicate those situations through their attorneys.
“Our office will remain vigilant but one of the most effective ways to protect from the spread of this disease is to limit exposure,” Judge Stecker says in his statement. “The attorney and client will be responsible to notify the courts and opposing counsel if they fall under one of the categories listed in the administrative order. We are also suggesting that parties and counsel utilize video and audio equipment when applicable to limit exposure to others.”
Steube added, “We will try to do as much by video conference as we possibly can.”
Fortunately, video conferencing just became available in the York County District Courtroom a few weeks ago and can be utilized during this ongoing situation.
Chief Justice Heavican’s administrative letter says that people who have an elevated risk of transmitting COVID-19 includes: anyone who has traveled outside the U.S. within 14 days or lives or has close contact with someone who has; persons who have been asked to self-quarantine by health care providers/public officials; and persons who have been diagnosed with or have had contact with anyone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19; persons who are exhibiting symptoms.
Chief Justice says it is the responsibility of attorneys to notify the court and opposing counsel if their client/clients fall under those categories – so as to avoid court hearings with the client’s physical appearance which could place others in jeopardy.
“It is further ordered that no court shall close unless or until the Chief Justice of the Nebraska Supreme Court has issued an order declaring a non-judicial day,” the Chief Justice said. “However, courts and probation offices shall devise and implement emergency preparedness plans to carry out mission essential functions.”
