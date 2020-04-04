YORK – York County Emergency Manager Gary Petersen has provided the following information:
“Due to the presidential and local disaster declarations, local government along with some private non-profit (PNP) critical and non-critical services may be eligible for COVID-19 related reimbursement. Education, utility, medical, emergency services, homeless shelters, houses of worship and others may be eligible. If eligible, your facility must get e-portal access for making a request for public assistance (RPA). More information on eligibility and guidance can be found at the York County Emergency Management web-site: www.yorkcounty.ne.gov. Download the two .pdf files available on this subject.
“The public is encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts on the York County web site. Notifications are sent via text and/or email, no phone calls. Weather alerts from the National Weather Service are sent automatically, other alerts are formulated by E-911 or Emergency Management. You can submit anonymous tips through the system also.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.