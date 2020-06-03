YORK – The York County Ag Society has decided that the 2020 York County Fair will happen, but in a modified way, this summer.
Brad Gloystein, York County Agricultural Society president, and Douglas Ziemke, York County Agricultural Society secretary, announced Wednesday that “it is with much enthusiasm that the York County Agricultural Society came to a unanimous decision and are announcing that we are striving forward to give our community the 2020 York County Fair! We are very proud of our youth and all of their hard work and we desire to provide them with the opportunity to showcase their skills, talents and knowledge. “We will be utilizing a modified and restructured format with schedules, events and times being prepared in the upcoming weeks as Directed Health Measures (DHMs) are revised,” Gloystein and Ziemke said. “Future announcements, schedules and events will be relayed on our website, www.yorkcountyfair.com, the York County Fair Facebook page, the extension staff and 4-H/FFA leaders, along with local radio and newspapers.
“We are and will continue to work with the Four Corners Health Department, our governor and other government agencies on implementing their guidelines to provide the safest environment possible,” Gloystein and Ziemke said.
So for right now, there is no indication as to what exactly the county fair will look like – except that it will happen in some fashion.
