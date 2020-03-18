YORK – According to figures released this week by the Nebraska Department of Labor, York County had the 11th lowest unemployment rate in the state in the month of January.
The unemployment rate in York County was 2.4 percent in that month.
There were 7,195 people considered to be in the local labor force, with 7,021 of them being employed and 174 considered to be unemployed.
Counties with lower unemployment rates than York’s were Chase, Cherry, Custer, Gosper, Grant, Kearney, Keya Paha, McPherson, Pawnee and Perkins.
The county’s unemployment rate has consistently been around 2.2-2.5 percent for a year now and the overall 2.5 percent rate in 2019.
The state’s unemployment rate for January was 2.9 percent.
The department of labor said the state’s total labor force and number of employed workers were both up over the month and over the year in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.