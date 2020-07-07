YORK – According to the Four Corners Health Department, there are three new cases of COVID-19 in York County.
That brings the county’s total cumulative number to 45. Right now, six of those cases are active and 39 people have recovered.
Seward County has one new case, bringing that county’s total to 41 with 30 recoveries. Ten cases there remain active.
Butler County’s case number has remained at 52 for a considerable amount of time. There, 49 people have fully recovered.
And Polk County’s case total remains at 11, with all of them fully recovered.
The total for health department area is at 149 with 129 recoveries.
Meanwhile, testing continues to increase throughout the district. So far, since the pandemic began, 1,051 people have been tested in York County. There have been 1,077 tests administered in Seward County. A total of 605 people have been tested in Butler County. And there have been 360 tests administered in Polk County. These figures are provided by Four Corners health officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.