YORK -- York County Health Coalition announces the development of a COVID-19 Pandemic Response Fund.
These funds are available to York County households who have been affected by COVID-19. Emergency assistance to help meet immediate and short-term needs such as rent, utilities, food and more can be requested. Individuals 18 years and older, with or without children can apply online at our www.yorkcountyhealthcoalition.com and click “Apply for Funds.” If applicants do not have internet access, they may call 402.745.6604 to apply. Assistance will be provided based on available funds.
Community members are invited to support these requests through donations to the COVID-19 Pandemic Response Fund. Donations can be made online at our website www.yorkcountyhealthcoalition.com and click “Donate.” Donors will be led to a secure PayPal page to complete their donation. Checks made out to York County Health Coalition with “COVID-19” in the memo line can be sent to our office at 1100 N. Lincoln Ave, Ste C1, York, NE 68467. All donations are tax-deductible.
The York County Health Coalition is a Child and Community Well-Being organization that aims to provide open and guided access to York County residents, through collaboration with local and regional partnerships. We invite you to find out more by visiting our Facebook page or by contacting us at 402.745.6604.
