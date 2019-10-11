YORK – York County has received another membership dividend, this time in the amount of $14,242, from the Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association (NIRMA), the county’s property, liability and workers’ compensation coverage and risk management services provider.
The dividend was part of a $1 million distribution shared with 80 Nebraska counties and seven county-associated agencies during NIRMA’s annual membership conference Oct. 3-4 in York.
With this latest distribution, York County has now received a total of $165,778 in dividends since becoming a member of NIRMA in 1997. NIRMA is able to issue these dividends, in part, due to favorable claims development, investment income earned on behalf of its membership, as well as the members’ ongoing loss prevention efforts.
NIRMA is owned and governed by the 82 member counties and 20 county-associated public entities it serves. This marks the 32nd time since 1991 and the 24th consecutive year the program has been able to return funds, now totaling $22 million, to its members and ultimately their local property taxpayers.
NIRMA was created by 32 counties in 1988 as the state’s first governmental risk management and self-insurance program, and for 31 years has provided affordable insurance coverages and comprehensive risk management and loss prevention services to Nebraska counties and related public agencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.