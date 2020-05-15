YORK – York County Republicans overwhelmingly favored current federal office holders over contenders seeking those positions, as evidenced by end results provided by the York County Clerk’s office.
Vote tabulations show 2,558 York County Republicans favored President Donald Trump over contender Bill Weld who they gave 244 votes.
A total of 2,390 York County Republicans voted in favor of U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, compared to 572 votes for challenger Matt Innis.
And 2,454 York County Republicans voted in favor of Congressman Adrian Smith. The following votes were given to Republican contenders: Larry Lee Scott Bolinger, 46; William Elfgren, 59; Justin Moran, 134; Arron Kowalski, 159.
When it comes to the Democratic party, York County residents favored Joe Biden over other partisan candidates for the presidential nomination – giving him 493 votes, compared to 23 for Tulsi Gabbard, 56 for Bernie Sanders and 34 for Elizabeth Warren.
For the Democratic run for U.S. Senator, York County Democrats gave Chris Janicek 190 votes; Angie Philips, 117; Alisha Shelton, 99; Andy Stock, 45; Larry Marvin, 41; Daniel Wik, 28; Dennis Macek, 24.
For the Democratic run for the District 3 Congressional seat, Mark Elworth Jr. received 522 votes from York County voters.
