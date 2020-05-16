YORK – A new case of COVID-19 in York County has pushed the total number now to 27.
The latest figures from the Four Corners Health Department show that new cases in the district (six in Butler County, two in Seward County and the before-mentioned case in York County) take the total number of infections in the district to 86.
Of the 86, 49 remain active cases as 36 people have fully recovered and there has been one death.
The cases totals for the other three counties in the district are Polk, nine; Butler, 29; and Seward, 21.
The number of people that have been tested: York County, 317; Seward County, 307; Butler County, 181; and Polk County, 123.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, during his regular press conference, Governor Pete Ricketts was asked about the potential of having events such as wedding receptions and if there are any projections as to when those might again be possible.
The governor responded that “we have just started loosening the restrictions, we are only 10 days in, so we need more experience, to see how things go before those types of things can take place. The thing that drives the spread of COVID-19 is crowds, it gives the opportunity for it to spread. So that is why we are being cautious. Right now, it’s difficult to say how big of crowds we can get to. Large crowds will be difficult.”
He was also asked if he thought the Nebraska State Fair will take place this year. Governor Ricketts did not have a yes or no answer at this time, reiterating that loosened restrictions have just started and the effects of that have yet to be seen.
However, he did say, “The state fair can’t operate this year as it did last year, if it is allowed to operate.”
