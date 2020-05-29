York County’s COVID-19 cases holding at 35

YORK – The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in York County is holding at 35, according to the latest information from the Four Corners Health Department.
Of those 35 cases, 29 people have fully recovered.
In this county, 505 people have been tested, since the pandemic situation began.
The total cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners District is 118, and 85 of those people have recovered. There are currently 32 active cases in the district, which includes York, Seward, Polk and Butler Counties.
There have been 28 cases in Seward County. Of those, 19 have recovered. A total of 490 people have been tested in Seward County.
Butler County has had 45 cases with 28 recovered individuals. A total of 396 people have been tested in that county.
Polk County’s total case number is 10 and nine people have fully recovered. In Polk County, 173 people have been tested.
On Tuesday, May 19, the Nebraska National Guard was in David City, and providing testing to the area. A summary of the event reports that a total of 233 people were tested. Of the 233, there was a total of 15 positive tests. Of the positive tests, eight were from individuals living outside the Four Corners region, and seven were from people living in Butler County.
TestNebraska provided a testing event in York last Tuesday. Those results have not yet been announced by health officials.
