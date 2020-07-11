YORK – York County’s initial unemployment claims in the week ending July 4 were the fifth highest compared to the other counties in the state.
According to figures from the Nebraska Department of Labor, there were 103 initial unemployment claims filed by those living in York County. That’s a considerable increase over the week prior, when there were only 26.
Since the pandemic began, there have only been two other weeks during which the initial unemployment claims in York County exceeded 100 – the week ending March 28 when there were 126 and the week ending April 4 when there were 136.
Seward County’s unemployment claims totaled 28, for the week ending July 4. That compared to 16 the week before. Seward’s claims were the 23rd highest of the 93 counties in the state.
In Hamilton County, there were 16 claims filed that week, which had that county ranked at 32nd highest.
There were 13 claims filed in Fillmore County during the week ending July 4, which ranked that county at 37th highest.
And there were 11 claims filed in Polk County, compared to just three the week before. Polk County ranked 44th highest of the 93 counties in the state as there were many counties that had none.
Regarding the week ending July 4, the department of labor said continued unemployment claims declined last week compared to the prior week – but new claims increased.
For the state as a whole, 6,113 new regular unemployment claims were filed, an increase of 33.5 percent over the prior week, when 4,578 claims were filed.
Initial claims are filed by individuals to request a determination of eligibility for unemployment insurance benefits. The department of labor processes initial unemployment insurance claims and if an individual meets eligibility criteria, benefits are paid for each week of continued unemployment. Weekly certifications are required in order to claim continued weeks of unemployment and receive payment.
The initial unemployment claims filed in York County have been as follows since the pandemic began:
• The week ending March 21: 51
• The week ending March 28: 126
• The week ending April 4: 136
• The week ending April 11: 91
• The week ending April 18: 68
• The week ending April 25: 23
• The week ending May 2: 29
• The week ending May 9: 35
• The week ending May 16: 86
• The week ending May 23: 78
• The week ending May 30: 24
• The week ending June 6: 28
• The week ending June 13: 23
• The week ending June 20: 16
• The week ending June 27: 26
• The week ending July 4: 103
For surrounding counties, the following figures were provided regarding initial unemployment claims:
Fillmore County:
• The week ending March 21: 11
• The week ending March 28: 29
• The week ending April 4: 51
• The week ending April 11: 23
• The week ending April 18: 15
· The week ending April 25: 8
• The week ending May 2: 7
• The week ending May 9: 22
• The week ending May 16: 12
• The week ending May 23: 11
• The week ending May 30: 15
• The week ending June 6: 8
• The week ending June 13: 4
• The week ending June 20: 10
• The week ending June 27: 8
• The week ending July 4: 13
Hamilton County:
• The week ending March 21: 34
• The week ending March 28: 65
• The week ending April 4: 93
• The week ending April 11: 56
• The week ending April 18: 43
· The week ending April 25: 21
• The week ending May 2: 25
• The week ending May 9: 25
• The week ending May 16: 18
• The week ending May 23: 34
• The week ending May 30: 15
• The week ending June 6: 19
• The week ending June 13: 20
• The week ending June 20: 5
• The week ending June 27: 17
• The week ending July 4: 16
Seward County:
• The week ending March 21: 70
• The week ending March 28: 177
• The week ending April 4: 193
• The week ending April 11: 79
• The week ending April 18: 101
· The week ending April 25: 53
• The week ending May 2: 52
• The week ending May 9: 49
• The week ending May 16: 38
• The week ending May 23: 40
• The week ending May 30: 31
• The week ending June 6: 19
• The week ending June 13: 20
• The week ending June 20: 26
• The week ending June 27: 16
• The week ending July 4: 28
Polk County:
• The week ending March 21: 11
• The week ending March 28: 31
• The week ending April 4: 36
• The week ending April 11: 17
• The week ending April 18: 16
· The week ending April 25: 14
• The week ending May 2: 12
• The week ending May 9: 5
• The week ending May 16: 14
• The week ending May 23: 11
• The week ending May 30: 6
• The week ending June 6: 6
• The week ending June 13: 6
• The week ending June 20: 0
• The week ending June 27: 3
• The week ending July 4: 11
