YORK – The Nebraska Department of Labor has begun to release figures regarding unemployment claims on a weekly basis.
The initial unemployment claims filed in York County were as follows:
• The week ending March 21: 51
• The week ending March 28: 126
• The week ending April 4: 136
The department of labor announced Thursday that 26,542 new unemployment insurance claims were filed in the state during the week ending April 4. This is an increase of 8.2 percent from the previous week when 24,533 initial claims were filed. Over the past three weeks in Nebraska, 66.741 initial claims have been filed – there were 41,727 filed in the entire 2019 calendar year.
Initial claims are filed by individuals to request a determination of eligibility for unemployment insurance benefits. The department of labor processes the initial claims and if an individual meets eligibility criteria, benefits are paid for each week of continued unemployment.
Statewide, the highest counts of initial claims were in the retail trade industry, which increased over 50 percent from the prior week. Two industries had declines in initial claims from the prior week – in accommodation and food services and arts, entertainment and recreation. All other industries had increases in claims from the prior week.
Information regarding the area of businesses with the most claims in York County was not available, as of this time – only the number of initial claims.
For surrounding counties, the following figures were provided regarding initial unemployment claims:
Fillmore County:
• The week ending March 21: 11
• The week ending March 28: 29
• The week ending April 4: 51
Hamilton County:
• The week ending March 21: 34
• The week ending March 28: 65
• The week ending April 4: 93
Seward County:
• The week ending March 21: 70
• The week ending March 28: 177
• The week ending April 4: 193
Polk County:
• The week ending March 21: 11
• The week ending March 28: 31
• The week ending April 4: 36
The department of labor wants to remind residents that “any worker in a non-paid status due to COVID-19 may file a claim for unemployment insurance benefits. Unemployment claims in Nebraska are filed online at NEworks.nebraska.gov. After filing a new initial claim, applicants must certify their eligibility every week that they continue to be unemployed by logging into their NEworks account. These weekly certifications must be completed even while the new claim is still being processed.”
