YORK – York County’s unemployment rate in May was the 17th highest of the 93 counties in the state – but the rate was vastly improved compared to the rate in April.
According to figures from the Nebraska Department of Labor, the county’s unemployment rate in May was 4.1 percent. That is a big improvement over the 6.2 percent rate in April.
In May, York County’s labor force was 7,622 people with 7,311 being employed and 311 being considered as unemployed.
The county’s unemployment, month by month, for the last 12 months, had been in the 2-3 percent range – until the pandemic started. The overall rate for 2019 was 2.7 percent and the unemployment rate in February was 2.5 percent. Then the pandemic hit and the rate for the county jumped to 3.6 percent in March and escalated in April.
The improved figures are a welcome indication that the local labor force started going back to work in May and the June figures are expected to come in even better.
In May, for the state as a whole, the unemployment rate was 5.2 percent. That rate was down 3.5 percentage points from the April rate of 8.7 percent.
The largest gains, statewide, for the month, were in the areas of leisure and hospitality. Both leisure and hospitality and other associated services rebounded from record-breaking decreases in April and both saw increases in May.
The national unemployment rate for May was 13.3 percent.
Counties with unemployment rates higher than York County’s were Adams, Box Butte, Buffalo, Cass, Cheyenne, Dakota, Douglas, Hall, Hamilton, Howard, Lancaster, Lincoln, Merrick, Platte, Sarpy and Thurston.
