YORK – York County’s unemployment rate continues to be one of the lowest among the rates in the state’s 93 counties.
The only counties with unemployment rates lower than York County’s during the month of October were Adams, Chase, Cherry, Custer, Holt, Kearney, McPherson, Stanton, Wayne and Wheeler.
York County’s unemployment rate for October was 2.6 percent. According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, there were 7,347 people considered to be in the county’s workforce, with 7,154 of them being employed and 193 considered to be unemployed.
The county’s unemployment rate in September was 2.5 percent and the rate was 2.2 percent in October, 2018. The average unemployment rate in 2018, for the county, was 2.5 percent.
The state’s unemployment rate for October was 3.1 percent. The rate was unchanged from the September 2019 rate of 3.1 percent. The rate was unchanged from the September 2019 rate of 3.1 percent. The unemployment rate is up .4 percentage points from the October 2018 rate of 2.7 percent, according to the Nebraska Department of Labor.
“Nebraska’s nonfarm job count reached a record high in October, as did nonfarm employment in Omaha and Lincoln,” said Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin. “Even with seasonality taken out, Nebraska saw the largest non-farm employment increase of any state from September to October.”
Nonfarm employment was 1,045,902 in October, up by 17,345 over the year and up by 9,437 over the month. Private industries with the most growth year over year were mining and construction (up 3,940), leisure and hospitality (up 3,415), and professional and business services (up 1,858). Month to month, the largest gains were seen in trade, transportation and utilities (up 2,359), education and health (up 1,383), and mining and construction (up 992).
The national seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for October was 3.6 percent, up by 0.1 percentage points from the September 2019 rate of 3.5 percent and down 0.2 percentage points from the October 2018 rate of 3.8 percent.
