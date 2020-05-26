York County’s unemployment rate hits 6.1 percent

YORK – York County’s unemployment rate in April was 6.1 percent – the highest it’s been in decades.
This reporter has been reporting the county’s monthly unemployment rate for 23 years and this is the highest seen in that many years.
Figures recently released by the Nebraska Department of Labor obviously showed an increase for the entire state, due to the COVID-19 situation.
Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement regarding the increase, saying, “April’s unemployment numbers show the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the hardworking people of Nebraska. It also shows that Nebraska has been able to protect our healthcare system while also protecting the livelihoods of significantly more families than other states. In the coming weeks and months, our focus will continue to be on helping people safely get back to work so we can get Nebraska growing.”
The state’s unemployment rate was 8.3 percent, but it was the third lowest unemployment rate in the nation for the month of April.
In April, York County’s labor force was determined to be 7,567 people. Of those people, 7,017 were employed and 460 were not employed. In a typical month, the unemployed figure in York hovers right around the 200 mark.
The rate of unemployment in York County in March was 3.6 percent.
The rate here in April of 2019 was 2.6 percent.
The overall average rate for the year of 2019 was 2.7 percent.
While York County’s rate was the highest in recent history, there were still 29 counties that unemployment rates that were higher than here. Those counties were Adams, Box Butte, Buffalo, Burt, Butler, Cass, Cheyenne, Clay, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Douglas, Hamilton, Howard, Johnson, Kearney, Keith, Lancaster, Lincoln, Madison, Merrick, Otoe, Platte, Sarpy, Saunders, Scotts Bluff, Seward, Thurston and Washington.
Regarding the entire state, the department of labor said in a release that “unemployment rate data goes back to 1976 and the increase in the unemployment rate of 4.3 percentage points over the month was the largest monthly increase ever. Nebraska’s April unemployment rate of 8.3 percent is well above the previous high of 6.3 percent in January and February of 1983.
“While Nebraska wasn’t impacted as severely as other states, the numbers reflect that COVID-19 dramatically affected our state in April,” said Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin. “We have seen new unemployment claims decline in May, but continue to see a high volume of continued weeks of unemployment claimed.”
