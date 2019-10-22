YORK – York County’s unemployment rate in September – 2.5 percent – remained one of the lowest in the state for the month.
Only nine counties in Nebraska had lower rates than York County’s – Antelope, Chase, Cherry, Custer, Fillmore, Holt, Kearney, Perkins and Stanton.
According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, York County’s labor market was 7,425 people with 7,240 determined to be employed and 185 determined to be unemployed.
The rate in August, for York County, was 2.8 percent.
The rate last September was 2.1 percent.
And the overall rate for the county in 2018 was 2.5 percent – the same as it was in September.
In September, for the state as a whole, the rate was 3.1 percent.
“Statewide, the labor force and employment levels were record highs again,” said Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin. “Nonfarm industry employment followed normal seasonal patterns. Over the month, the largest gains were in local government due to the start of the school year.”
Nonfarm employment was 1,034,541 in September, up by 8,410 over the year and up by 1,190 over the month. Private industries with the most growth year over year were mining and construction (up 3,055), professional and business services (up 1,474) and education and health (up 1,118). Month to month, the largest gains were seen in education and health (up 315), and other services (up 234).
The national seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for September was 3.5 percent, down by 0.2 percentage points from the August 2019 rate of 3.7 percent and down 0.2 percentage points from the September 2018 rate of 3.7 percent.
