YORK – York County had a 40 percent voter turn-out for the Primary Election on Tuesday.
The figures provided by the York County Clerk’s office shows there were 3,881 ballots cast and there are 9,746 registered voters in the county.
The vast majority of ballots were cast by mail, as was expected due to the COVID-19 situation.
Of the 3,881 ballots cast, 3,175 were done early/by mail. There were 706 total ballots cast on Election Day, at physical polling places, in the county.
The following is a break-down of ballots cast, by party:
• Republicans: 2,978
• Democrats: 627
• Libertarians: 9
• Non-partisan: 267
Five ballots that were cast were blank – three submitted on election day, two in the early voting term.
As of now, there are no break-downs available of how many ballots were cast in each precinct or for particular races.
There were physical voting locations in all the precincts in York County, where social distancing and sanitation practices were in place.
