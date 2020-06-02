YORK – One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in York County over the weekend, bringing the total cumulative number of cases here to 37.
Of those 37, 31 have recovered. A total of 583 people have been tested in this county.
The number of people being tested in the county jumped from 509 last Friday to this latest number, due to mass testing events and the availability of testing at the hospital campus.
The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the Four Corners Health District has reached 123, according to Four Corners Health Department officials.
Of those cases, 96 people have fully recovered. There are currently 26 active cases in the health district.
There have been 29 cases in Seward County. Of those, 19 have recovered. A total of 588 people have been tested in Seward County. That number of tested individuals also noticeably increased since Friday, due to mass testing events.
Butler County has had 47 cases with 37 recovered individuals. A total of 438 people have been tested in that county.
Polk County’s total case number is 10 and nine people have fully recovered. In Polk County, 190 people have been tested.
With June 1 having arrived, the new Directed Health Measures (DHMs) have taken effect. As noted earlier by Laura McDougall, director of the Four Corners Health Department, venues with capacities over 500 will have to have a safety plan approved by their local health department. She said a survey is available on the Four Corners website, which will help venue managers develop their plans. Those plans will then be reviewed by health department officials, as far as what needs to take place in those venues in order for events to be held.
An overview of the new DHMs can be seen in an accompanying story in this publication. To see the full language of the new legal protocol, go to www.fourcorners.ne.gov.
