YORK — Two new deputies have been sworn in at the York County Sheriff’s Department.
The deputies are Aaron Conyers and Taylor Samek.
Conyers said, “it has always been a dream for me to be in law enforcement. Originally from California, he was recruited to play baseball for York College where he was a pitcher. Conyers has been a resident of York since 2012. He graduated from York College with a degree in criminal justice and will be attending the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center in May.
Samek said, “I am excited to continue my law enforcement career here in York County and to be part of this community. Originally from Lincoln, he was an intern with the Lincoln Police Department. He played baseball at Hastings College and later graduated with a degree in criminal justice. He started his law enforcement career in Merrick County and has five years of experience in law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.